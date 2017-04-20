Two police officers were shot near Madison Street and Western Avenue in downtown Seattle Thursday. (Photo: KING)

Two police officers were shot Thursday afternoon while responding to a robbery in downtown Seattle. Two suspects have been found and there may be a third suspect on the loose.

Both officers are "alert and OK," according to the Seattle Police Foundation.

One suspect was detained and a second suspect was found with serious injuries, Seattle police tweeted.

Seattle Police officers are searching for a possible third suspect. He's described as a black male with dark complexion, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 250 pounds with a black jacket, glasses, and a Seahawks beanie.

The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. near Madison Street and Western Avenue.

The Henry M. Jackson Federal Building at First Avenue and Madison is being evacuated after the shooting.

The officer was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The public should avoid the area while police investigate.

