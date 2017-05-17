Two Orleans Co. Sheriff Deputies Charged

Dean Covis, left, and Thomas Marano, right. Photos: New York State Police (Photo: Photos: New York State Police)

BATAVIA, N.Y. -- State Police arrested two Orleans County Sheriff deputies Wednesday.

Sergeant Dean Covis of Albion and Deputy Thomas Marano of Brockport were charged with third-degree Grand Larceny and 1st-degree Falsifying Business Records.

The Orleans Co. Sheriff's Department said both deputies were placed on administrative leave. The sheriff's department is also conducting an internal investigation in response to the charges.

The charges stem from alleged incidents over a period of time from Nov. 2013 to Jan. 2015. State Police say Covis and Marano are accused of filing false time sheets to receive payments from a private company they worked security for, when in fact , at the same time, they were working at the Orleans Co. Sheriff's Office.

The Genesee County District Attorney's Office is the special prosecutor for the case.

Covis and Marano have been arraigned and were released.

