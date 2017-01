AMHERST, N.Y. - The Northtown Plaza in Amherst is losing two more longtime tenants.

In April, Riverside Men's Shop and S&E Jewelers will leave the plaza and move to a new location on the 6400 block of Transit Road in Depew.

Northtown Plaza is just about empty.

The new owners are planning to transform it in conjunction with a new Whole Foods supermarket that's being built next door.