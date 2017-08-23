Two killed in collision with tractor trailer

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BARRE, NY — An elderly man and woman are dead after the car they were in collided with a tractor trailer Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Rt. 31A and Eagle Harbor Rd. in the Orleans County Town of Barre.

The Orleans County Sheriff's office says it appears the car failed to yield the right of way while heading north on Eagle Harbor and was struck by the rig, heading east on 31A and was pushed head on into a tree.

A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester where he died a short time later.

Undersheriff Christopher Bourke says the tractor trailer driver made every attempt to stop but could not. The driver was not hurt.

