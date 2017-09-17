WGRZ
Two hurt in drive-by shooting on Camp Street

WGRZ 10:24 PM. EDT September 17, 2017

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Police are investigating a drive-by shooting incident, according to spokesman Michael DeGeorge.

Two males were struck by gunfire in the first block of Camp Street and transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Police responded at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police's Confidential TIPCALL Line at  (716) 847-2255.

