Two families escape fire, puppy rescued

BUFFALO, N.Y — Two families escaped their burning home in the city's Black Rock neighborhood Saturday morning.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Hertel Avenue near Tonawanda Street.

The building had an upper and lower unit. When firefighters got to the scene, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the lower apartment. Buffalo Firefighters called for more crews when they got to the scene.

Two adults and two children made it out safely on their own. Firefighters broke a first floor window and rescued a puppy. A bird died in the blaze.

Firefighters don't know what caused the fire. There is about $40,000 worth of damage to the structure.

