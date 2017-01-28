Two dead in crash caused by wintry conditions

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. - Police in Cattaraugus County say snow covered roads caused a two-car crash in which two people were killed on Route 242 in the Town of Ellicottville around 3:30 Friday afternoon.
Investigators say a 60-year-old man, Clinton C. Krivulka of Conewango, N.Y., lost control of his vehicle and then crashed into a car driving in the opposite lane.
Both he and a 15 year old passenger in the backseat were killed.
Another passenger who is 16-years-old, is being treated for head injuries at Women and Children's Hospital, while two people in the second car are expected to recover.
