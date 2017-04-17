Two children killed in Thruway crash

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

State police say two children were killed and two adults seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on the New York State Thruway.

The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. on route 90 westbound between exit 42 (Geneva) and exit 43 (Manchester).

Two children, ages 9 and 11, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the boys were brothers from Buffalo.

A male driver was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. A female passenger was also injured.

Troopers say they arrived to find a car on its side in the right lane. Officials believe it may have flipped and ejected at last one of the passengers. A passing vehicle may have unknowingly run over one of the children. State Police say they are looking for a Honda with some damage to its undercarriage that’s leaking fluids.

The Thruway will remain closed for several hours while officials conduct their investigation.

