Two charged with meth, heroin possession

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. -- Jamestown Police say they seized meth, heroin, prescription pills and marijuana after a targeted patrol traffic stop Friday at Prendergast Avenue and Crossman Street.
Police say they stopped a driver for having inadequate taillights at about 5 p.m.
After an investigation, police then charged Christopher S. Byrne, 55, and Heather L. Caylor, 28, with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Both were taken to city jail where they are waiting for their arraignment. Byrne was also charged with operating a vehicle with inadequate taillights.
