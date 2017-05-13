WGRZ
Two charged with meth, heroin possession

WGRZ 1:08 PM. EDT May 13, 2017

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. -- Jamestown Police say they seized meth, heroin, prescription pills and marijuana after a targeted patrol traffic stop Friday at Prendergast Avenue and Crossman Street. 

Police say they stopped a driver for having inadequate taillights at about 5 p.m. 

After an investigation, police then charged Christopher S. Byrne, 55, and Heather L. Caylor, 28, with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of marijuana. 

Both were taken to city jail where they are waiting for their arraignment. Byrne was also charged with operating a vehicle with inadequate taillights. 

 

