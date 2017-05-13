Two Charged After Purse Snatching, Chase

Ashley Peace

City of Tonawanda, N.Y. - Two people face multiple felony charges following an alleged purse snatching and subsequent foot chase.

Police say the incident happened Friday afternoon at the Tops Markets on Niagara Street. Ashley L. Peace, 24, of North Tonawanda, and Jesse D. Swanson, 25, of Lockport, are accused of taking a 70-year-old woman's purse from her shopping cart and running off.

Police say Peace took the purse and attempted to leave the foyer of the store. A customer entering the store heard the victim yell that someone took her purse, and the customer grabbed Peace. Police say Swanson knocked the customer down, and Peace got away.

Officers arrested Peace in the parking lot. Swanson ran off, and two detectives caught him near the river walk off Niagara Shore Drive. During the chase, police say Swanson threw the victim's wallet on the deck of a nearby townhouse and removed two hypodermic needles from his pocket and threw them on the ground.

Police were able to recover the stolen property.

Peace is charged with five counts of grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, and conspiracy.

Swanson is charged with concealing/destroying evidence, assault, petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, conspiracy, and possession of hypodermic needles.

Swanson also had two outstanding bench warrants out of Buffalo for larceny and drug charges. Peace had outstanding warrants out of North Tonawanda for the same charges.

The pair were held for arraignment.

Jesse Swanson

© 2017 WGRZ-TV