Two Arrests Made in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - Niagara Falls Police have made two arrests regarding a robbery and death of a man on Pine Avenue.

Shequan Herbert, 22, and Stephanie Raymond, 18, arrived on Pine Ave. with the intention of robbing two individuals. As they arrived, Herbert and Raymond could not get into the common hallway and began banging on the door when Jose Hewitt, the deceased, went to the door and yelled for the suspects.

The two forced the door and began to assault Hewitt, hitting him on the head with what is to be believed to be a handgun.

Herbert and Raymond then went upstairs into an apartment where one of them put a gun to a victim's head and demanded him to empty his pockets. He turned over approximately $4,000 to one of the suspects who then fled to a vehicle waiting outside.

The friend of the robbery victim called 911 and reported the crime.

When officers arrived to the scene, they called for an ambulance to assist Hewitt, but he died before the ambulance arrived.

As the investigation continued, Herbert and Raymond were arrested and both charged with murder in the second degree and robbery in the first degree. Herbert was also charged with burglary in the first degree.

Detectives are working on identifying the third suspect involved.

The two will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court Thursday at 9:00 a.m.

