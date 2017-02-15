TTPD investigate pedestrian accident

Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a pedestrian accident on Niagara Falls Boulevard. (Photo: WGRZ)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a pedestrian accident on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

The accident happened on the boulevard near Thistle Avenue. Police say the victim was running across the street before she was hit.

This is the same intersection where a 61-year-old man was struck and killed back in August on the Amherst side of the boulevard.

Police have not identified the victim, but say it is a 22-year-old woman who is currently in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle is not expected to be charged.

That section of Niagara Falls Boulevard was shut down for a short time while police investigated the accident. It has since been reopened.

