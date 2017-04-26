Trump Tax Plan May Hit WNY Taxpayers

WGRZ Graphic (Photo: WGRZ Graphic)

Buffalo, NY - Today, White House officials unveiled what they're calling the biggest tax cut in history. The plan is aimed at jump-starting small businesses and saving middle-class Americans money. But some some fear it could really hurt for homeowners here in highly taxed New York state.

The overall plan calls for a big cut in the corporate tax rate and a reduction in the number of tax brackets for individual filers, from 7 to 3. It would also double the standard tax deductions and repeal the alternative minimum tax.

But we're looking here in Western New York at one major impact. That is the potential loss of most itemized deductions which is that tradeoff for doubling your standard deduction on your federal taxes in this proposal.

When you're doing your federal taxes or having them prepared, many folks could look at those itemized deductions for our state income tax and local portion of your tax bill. That helps to make if more affordable to own a home.

Again we get that standard deduction doubled in this plan, but it's the loss of those itemized deductions that could sting in this state with higher tax rates. The Tax Foundation in Washington DC reports that in 2014, over 3.6 million New York residents used those itemized deductions for state and local taxes. That amounted to more than $68 Billion worth of deductions. According to what an analyst at the separate Tax Policy Center in DC reports, the average New Yorker taxpayer who uses those deductions could see their tax bill jump by an estimated $4,250 dollars. Perhaps it's higher for some folks with bigger homes.

Chris Fabian at EG Tax Services says more than 60 percent of their tax prep customers have really counted on those deductions.

"In New York, we pay county tax and we pay school tax and if you happen to live in a village you pay village tax or a city tax. Well that's off your return. Then your state with-holding through your paycheck. That was an itemized deduction so that's also gone. So you're looking at a big amount of money that people are gonna lose right away off their tax return as a deduction," Fabian said.

Now it has been reported in the past that Governor Cuomo actually met with then President - Elect Trump before the inauguration to talk about this potential impact on the state's taxpayers. Donald Trump is a New York state resident even though he also has an estate in Florida. It's not clear if that discussion at Trump Tower in New York City had any real affect on this tax plan crafted by those in Washington or if this plan will have traction or get tweaked in Congress.

