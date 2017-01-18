Trump supporters from WNY head to D.C.

A Trump supporter heads to D.C. for the inauguration. WGRZ Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Many local supporters of President-Elect Donald Trump arrived in the nation's capital Wednesday night.

Nearly a dozen left the AAA location in Amherst early Wednesday morning to take them to Washington D.C. A bus also picked up supporters in Rochester and Syracuse who wanted to attend Trump's inauguration.

Some of the strongest support in the state for the President-Elect is found in rural Western New York.

Trump won 67 percent of the vote in Orleans County. In Wyoming County, his support went up to 72 percent and its at 68 percent in Allegany County.

