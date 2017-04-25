Trump, Schumer against Canada dairy restrictions

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- At a time when politics are often polarized, two political leaders have announced a surprising united target: Canada, in regard to the U.S. dairy industry.

President Trump tweeted Tuesday accusing Canada of making business for dairy farmers difficult by limiting foreign imports, and threatening action.

Senator Schumer, who's been talking about the trade barriers on milk for a while, said he's glad to have the president joining the fight against what he calls an unfair policy.

It's something that impacts New York a lot, with the big dairy industry here. According to Schumer's office, New York has the country's third largest milk producing state.

Canada is a big market that it does not have a lot of access to.

Congressman Brian Higgins spoke about the issue Tuesday.

"We want to give our dairy farmers all the advantages they need in order to compete. And if you level the playing field, we can, in fact, compete," he said.

Jim Carr, the Canadian Minister for National Resources, responded,

"We truly believe that there are many, many jobs and opportunities in the United States that are dependent on the free flow of services between these two countries. So while there will be irritants in sectors, we believe that overall, the trading relationship is in the interest of both countries."

