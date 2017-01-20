Trump protestors march through Buffalo

Protestors make their way down Delaware Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Demonstrators unhappy with Friday’s presidential inauguration protested through the streets of Buffalo to make clear they do not support President Donald Trump.

The group, which started only as about 40 people, grew to almost 200 as it made its way through downtown.

Protestors started at Lafayette Square with signs and chants, and then they took their message up Main Street, through Chippewa, and onto Delaware Avenue.

The group turned around at Delaware and Allen Street, then ended their formal protest in front of Trinity Church, where some protestors then went inside for what they described as a “people’s assembly.”

The Buffalo Anti-Racism Coalition (BARC) organized the protest, and members of local groups such as the WNY Peace Center and Citizen Action of Western New York also walked in the march.

Ivy Yapelli, a member of BARC, said, “We’re doing this today to demonstrate our resistance to the racist ideologies that the Trump presidency is stirring up, and to show the world and this community how much there is in this community right here.”

Buffalo police closely monitored the situation, both in stopping traffic when necessary, and making sure protestors were on sidewalks and not in the streets. The protest maintained a peaceful nature.

