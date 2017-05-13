Trump mentions Jim Kelly in commencement speech

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers keynote address during the commencement at Liberty University May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

LYNCHBURG, VA. -- President Donald Trump made a special shout out to beloved Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame Quarterback Jim Kelly Sunday during his commencement speech at Liberty University.

"I want to recognize a friend who is here with us today, who can serve as an inspiration to us all," Trump said. "Someone who doesn't know the meaning of the word quit."

Trump called Jim Kelly "a true champion," who "had a tremendous heart and knew how to win." He added Kelly's "toughest fight of all was that he beat cancer not once, but twice."

Jim Kelly was at Liberty College for his daughter's graduation, according to The Buffalo News.

