Trump Budget Discussed at Great Lakes Meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Action in Washington Tuesday was on the minds of officials further north.

A roundtable talk on the Great Lakes was held Tuesday afternoon at the WNED-WBFO studio in Buffalo ahead of a public forum Tuesday evening focusing on the Great Lakes Restoration Program.

This program, which has worked to clean up pollution in the lakes and bring back wildlife, is in line for big cuts in President Trump's proposed budget.

"We can say very clearly that the funding that has been provided before under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is what funded almost all of the restoration programs that you're seeing in the Buffalo River and in other areas of concern around the Great Lakes," said Sally Cole-Misch, Public Information Officer for the International Joint Commission (IJC), which regulates shared water use and investigates trans-boundray issues between the U.S. and Canada. "So those are vitally important programs that we know have had a positive impact on the lakes."

The public meeting runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday.

