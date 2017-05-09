Truck rolls into Erie Basin Marina in Buffalo (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO,NY-- A WNY native in town to do a little fishing...didn't have his day go as planned.

Tony Dadante, who is originally from Buffalo, is visiting from Florida. He was getting ready for some fishing Tuesday morning when his boat and truck ended up in the water.

Dadante tells 2 On Your Side that he stepped out of the truck onto a log that was "slimy", causing him to slip, and put the truck in reverse.

"It happened pretty fast," he said, as he watched his boat, trailer and truck go underwater.

Thankfully, Tony was not hurt, and he says he got a lot of ribbing from police and firefighters he knew there.

