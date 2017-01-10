Truck into building on Skillen Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police and Fire responded Tuesday morning to a truck into a garage in Buffalo.

It happened off of Skillen Street and Military Road at what appeared to be Empire Liberty Recycling's garage.

A tow truck is here now to remove the truck from what appears to be Empire Liberty Recycling's garage. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/DQQYmz3S1T — Stephanie Barnes (@StephanieWGRZ) January 10, 2017

Medical emergency vehicles were on scene.

There appeared to be appliances in the bed of the truck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.