Truck fire causes traffic delays on I-190

Fire engulfs a dump truck on the I-190N in Buffalo. (Photo by Henry Jurek, III)

BUFFALO, NY-- A dump truck fire on the I-190 north near the 198 has caused major traffic back ups.

Viewer Alyssa Schul sent this video to 2 On Your Side of the truck on fire.

Witnesses say traffic has been at a standstill for nearly an hour while firefighters work to put out the fire.

There's no word on what caused the fire, or if anyone was hurt. We'll have more information as it becomes available.

