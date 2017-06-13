Troopers looking for vehicle of hit and run

State Police are trying to find this Dodge four-door pickup truck involved in a Grand Island hit and run on East River Road. State Police Provided Photo (Photo: State Police Provided Photo)

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York State Police are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle responsible for a Grand Island hit and run that's left a pedestrian in critical condition.

Troopers responded to the crash on East River Road in Grand Island at about 8:06 p.m. Tuesday. They say a newer four-door Dodge pick-up truck with passenger side mirror damage, hit the female pedestrian on the west shoulder of East River Road. The truck then left the scene without stopping.

The woman was taken to the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) and she is listed in critical condition.

The New York State Police Collision reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and East River Road between Whitehaven Road and Riverworks Drive was closed for about two hours.

Anyone with information on the pick-up truck involved in the hit and run is asked to call State Police at 585-344-6200.

