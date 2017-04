WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Some fans of the late Chuck Berry came out to the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library in Buffalo for a special tribute to the rock 'n' roll legend.

As part of the program, fans got to watch films and listen to his music. They also checked out an exhibit on some of his most important moments.

Berry died last month at the age of 90.

