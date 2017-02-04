Tree causes wires down in S. Buffalo

WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A tree that fell down on Frank Avenue in South Buffalo caused nearly 70 customers to lose power, a National Grid Spokesperson said.

Nobody was hurt, Buffalo Police said, but they responded to the scene and blocked off traffic in the area of Kamper and Frank avenues as debris from the tree was being cleaned up.

According to National Grid, power was restored to customers at about 2:45 p.m.

Officials say they believe a sudden strong gust of wind may have caused the tree to fall.

