Travelers dealing with Irma's impact

TONAWANDA, NY — AAA of Western and Central New York is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma and helping travelers who are in the path of the storm or who have plans to travel to areas that might be affected by Irma.

Over the past few days, AAA has been in touch with roughly 900 local customers who needed to rearrange travel plans.

AAA says people who purchased travel insurance when they initially booked their trips are probably in pretty good shape if they need to cancel or change travel plans. Those who added insurance later — after Irma became a named storm — likely won't have full coverage if they cancel due to weather.

Resorts and hotels on some islands are still assessing the damage. AAA is in touch with its travel partners daily to see what the future looks like for its customers.

Some resorts already know the damage is too bad to welcome tourists.

"Some of the resorts in St. Martin that are so severely damaged are offering full refunds to anyone who has prepaid through the end of the year, said Angela Wawrzynek of AAA. "I'm sure as it gets assessed — they've gone through December 30th right now — as more damage gets assessed, they may have to push it out depending on how long it could take for that resort to get back up and running."

