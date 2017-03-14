Travel advisories issued in WNY

Closeup of car tires in winter (Photo: AGrigorjeva)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several areas in Western New York are under travel advisories following wintry storm conditions.

Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster issued a travel advisory for the city from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday. The advisory is in place as the Dept. of Public Works continues to clear and salt roadways, the mayor says. Unnecessary travel is not permitted due to the inclement weather.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office also issued a travel advisory for the county with the forecasted weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV