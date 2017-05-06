Transit workers rally for new contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Lawmakers joined with the union representing all 1,100 NFTA Metro bus drivers, mechanics and clerical workers to rally for fair contracts.

The Amalgamated Transit Union hosted a rally in front of Coca-Cola Field to call for improved transportation and competitive wages for all of its workers.

The transit workers have been working without a new contract for nine years.

"It's absolutely unacceptable that these hard working men and women have to go to work every single day for 9 years, and not only worry about their job, worry about whether or not the routes that they serve our community on are gonna be cut, every single day," said Senator Tim Kennedy, fo the 63rd district, at the event. "But they do so and get paid not the fair wages that they should be paid."

NFTA spokesperson Helen Tederous provided the following comment on the rally:

"We are pleased to be back in negotiations and look forward to reaching an agreement as we have done successfully 18 times with the other unions. Our goal is to do what is in the best interest of our workers and transit riders. "

