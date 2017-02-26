Transgender rights rally at Niagara Square

Photo from a rally supporting transgender student bathroom protections held Sunday at Niagara Square in Buffalo. WGRZ Photo/Bob Mancuso (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Bob Mancuso)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A rally in Buffalo's Niagara Square drew many Sunday afternoon to support transgender civil rights across the country.

Various groups representing the LBGTQ community, along with faith-based groups and civil rights organizations, organized the rally.

The rally's intent was to protest the Trump Administration's decision to withdraw federal protections for students to use bathrooms of their chosen gender.

The White House recently stated it was a decision for state government rather than federal government. New York does have such protections, however some other states don't.

"Here in New York because the legislature has legislated protections for trans kids in our schools," said Bryan Ball, Stonewall Democrats of Western New York President. "Our local districts such as the City of Buffalo have adopted inclusive and protective policies for transgender youth. But it is [the] states that don't have those protections in place that put some of our most vulnerable kids in danger."

The groups are also calling for a better understanding of transgender people and their concerns for safety.

