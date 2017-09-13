Train hits Main St. overpass in Buffalo

Buffalo Police are investigating an accident involving a Canadian Pacific train that struck the underside of a bridge on Main Street. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police are investigating an accident involving a Canadian Pacific train that struck the underside of a bridge on Main Street.

The accident happened around 11:30am in the vicinity of Main and Greenfield streets.

Buffalo Police spokesperson Lt. Jeff Rinaldo says they are still investigating the cause of the accident, but it appears a portion of the cargo train was too high for the bridge.

No one was hurt. Police say there was nothing hazardous in the containers. CSX has been called in to assist Buffalo Police with the investigation.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane on the eastbound side while emergency crews clean up the accident.

