LOCKPORT, NY- A broken headlight has resulted in the arrest of a man wanted for the alleged theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Deputy Josh Austin pulled a car over on S. Transit Rd. Monday around midnight for driving with just one headlight. Deputy Austin recognized the driver as a suspect wanted in a string of multiple grand larcenies from store locations all across the state.

A computer check showed Adrian Ramone Taylor, 39, of Rochester, had ten warrants against him from eight different communities. Two of them included felony charges for thefts from the Lockport Walmart.

A passenger in the car, Chaquana Jordan, 29, also of Rochester, was charged with False Presentation after she repeatedly provided false information about her identity. Jordan's two-year-old son was also in the car. He was temporarily placed in the custody of Niagara County Child Protective Services until the child's grandmother could drive from Rochester to pick him up.

Taylor is being held without bail. Jordan's bail was set at $250. At the time they were pulled over, they told the deputy they were on their way to Walmart in Lockport to go shopping.

