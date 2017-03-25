Tractor trailer rolls over, crushes truck in Darien

Photo by Video News Service.

DARIEN, N.Y.-- The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a tractor trailer roll over crash in the town of Darien.

Officials say the crash happened around 5:30 Saturday morning on Broadway (Rt. 20) between Attica and Smithley Roads.

Deputies say the driver of the tractor trailer fell asleep at the wheel, causing the truck to roll over on top of a Jeep, narrowly missing a home.

Officials tell 2 On Your Side that the truck driver has minor injuries, but is expected to be okay. The people inside the house were okay as well.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office has issued the driver a traffic ticket.

