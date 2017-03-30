Toy company forgives woman for stealing

Photo provided by Susan Ashline

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- A Western New York woman is celebrating a guilt-free conscience, now that toy company Mattel formally forgave her for stealing a doll decades ago.

Susan Ashline is 50, but when she was just about 7 years old, she took a toy from a store without paying for it.

Some may recall a popular doll set called “The Sunshine Family.” The box set included a mom, a dad, and a baby.

Ashline desperately wanted the baby doll as a young girl, so she took it from the box at a King’s Department store in Plattsburgh.

Her guilt kept the toy tucked away where she couldn't see it for years, until recently she rediscovered it, and decided to write Mattel an apology letter in which she included the 50 cents the doll cost at the time.

Much to her surprise, Mattel wrote back returning the quarters and forgiving her.

"When I saw the return address on this letter, I actually felt very nervous, I don't know why. What are they going to do, come and arrest me? I just felt a lot of trepidation, and then I opened up the letter, and I did laugh,” Ashline said.

The letter says in part,

"...keep it as a keepsake and enjoy it with a guilt-free conscience. In the future, if you happen to see a toy you love, we kindly ask that you purchase it through legal means."

The letter also applauded her honesty and thanked her for owning up to what she did.

"I think there is a universal message here,” Ashline said. “I guess it is that crime doesn't pay, because even if you don't get caught, your conscience is going to get you.”

