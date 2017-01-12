Town of Tonawanda PD vehicle catches fire

(Photo: Town of Tonawanda Police)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- A Town of Tonawanda Police vehicle caught fire Thursday and caused a bit of a traffic back up on Delaware Avenue.

Police say Officer Adam Cavarello was on patrol and noticed smoke coming from the dashboard area. He pulled over, removed his equipment, and was able to get away safely before the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Thankfully, the officer was not hurt.

Traffic was backed up on Delaware Avenue near the I-290, but is now reopened.

The cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

