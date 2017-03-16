WGRZ
Town of Tonawanda man reported missing

WGRZ 9:31 AM. EDT March 16, 2017

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- The Town of Tonawanda is asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

James L. Daniel, 55, was last seen on Saturday, March 11.   Police believe he may have been in Batavia and Allegany.  He is driving a navy blue, 2005 Buick LeSabre with NY license plate #ELM-8397.  The license plate is blue/white and peeling, according to police. 

Daniel is 6'9" and weighs about 300 lbs.  He has green eyes and a gray goatee.  His hair is receding and is a brush-cut.   He was wearing a red jacket and khaki cargo pants. 

If you have any information on Daniel, you're asked to call Town of Tonawanda Police at: 716-879-6613 and refer to complaint #17-709773.

