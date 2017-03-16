Town of Tonawanda man reported missing

James L. Daniel, 55, was last seen on Saturday, March 11. Police believe he may have been in Batavia and Allegany. He is driving a navy blue, 2005 Buick LeSabre with NY license plate #ELM-8397. (Photo: Town of Tonawanda Police)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- The Town of Tonawanda is asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

James L. Daniel, 55, was last seen on Saturday, March 11. Police believe he may have been in Batavia and Allegany. He is driving a navy blue, 2005 Buick LeSabre with NY license plate #ELM-8397. The license plate is blue/white and peeling, according to police.

Daniel is 6'9" and weighs about 300 lbs. He has green eyes and a gray goatee. His hair is receding and is a brush-cut. He was wearing a red jacket and khaki cargo pants.

If you have any information on Daniel, you're asked to call Town of Tonawanda Police at: 716-879-6613 and refer to complaint #17-709773.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV