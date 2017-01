Parkwood Lane, Town of Niagara

TOWN OF NIAGARA, NY - A morning house fire in the Town of Niagara has sent two people to ECMC with injuries.

The fire started just before 6:00 a.m. in a home on Parkwood Lane.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire or the conditions of the two victims.

