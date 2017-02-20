Close Town of Hamburg Police find missing teen Hamburg Police Search For Missing Teen WGRZ 8:43 PM. EST February 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST HAMBURG, N.Y. -- The Town of Hamburg Police Department says a missing 15-year-old has been found: Riley McCoy, 15. (© 2017 WGRZ) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS ADVOCATE FOR CHILDHOOD CANCER FUNDING PASSES BPD INVESTIGATING VIOLENT ALLEN STREET ASSAULTS Erin Battles Child Cancer: "I Just Can't Die" BODY FOUND NEAR BUFFALO HARBOR STATE PARK Suspect arrested in Lewiston stabbing Carl Lam serenades the Daybreak team 43 YEAR OLD MAN SHOT AND KILLED IN BUFFALO Guilty Plea In Deaths Of 2 Kids At Letchworth MEN ATTACKED IN ALLENTOWN NEIGHBORHOOD Reported shooting in Buffalo on Elmwood More Stories All clear at JCC sites following bomb threat Feb 20, 2017, 1:34 p.m. Brown seeks 4th term as Buffalo Mayor Feb 20, 2017, 7:08 p.m. WNY enjoys sun and warmer temperatures Feb 20, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
