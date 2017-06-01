Towanda police need help finding missing teen

Lizsandra Rivera (Courtesy of Town of Tonawanda police)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY - Town of Tonawanda police need your help in finding a missing teen.

Lizsandra Rivera, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, May 30 wearing a black and gray jumper and gray shoes.

Rivera is described as a Hispanic female, 5'7" tall and about 175 pounds. She has wavy brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she may have friends in the Riverside area in Buffalo.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call Town of Tonawanda police at 716-879-6613 or its confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.

