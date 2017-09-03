BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Beer Goddesses took to the taps Sunday for the second annual Tour de Cask festival at Flying Bison Brewery.

The event featured special edition "cask" beers made by local breweries Resurgence, Community Beer Works, Flying Bison and Big Ditch.

It also helps to raise money for the Beer Goddesses' Cicerone Scholarship which educates local women on making craft beer.

"It's great for bartenders, beer enthusiasts, brewers, and they can better sell their products and educate themselves and expand their customer base with that knowledge." said Parrish Gibbons Herzog, a founding board member of the Buffalo Beer Goddesses.

