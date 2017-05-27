Totally Buffalo Festival celebrates Queen City

The inaugural "Totally Buffalo" Festival took place Saturday at Buffalo RiverWorks. WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The inaugural " Totally Buffalo " festival is happening Saturday at Buffalo Riverworks.

It is a celebration of everything we love about the Queen City.

There is Buffalo food, Buffalo drinks and Buffalo performers. There are also 85 vendors to shop from.

Totally Buffalo started as a blog to celebrate all the good news here in Western New York.

"For a long time, nothing was happening," Mary Friona-Celani, founder of Totally Buffalo, said. "So we spent so much time looking back and being nostalgic. And these are now the good old days of Buffalo. Things are happening everywhere in the city. Literally everywhere in the city. So what's there not to be excited about."

Totally Buffalo runs from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is five dollars at the door and kids five and under get in free.





