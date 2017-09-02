Top eater Chestnut to defend chicken wing-eating title

Joey Chestnut celebrates after wining the chicken wing eating contest (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY - No. 1 eater in the world Joey Chestnut is set to defend his title as chicken wing champion at the National Buffalo Wing Festival at Coca-Cola Field.

Last year, Chestnut ate 188 wings in 12 minutes to claim first place.

The contest begins at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Chestnut won Nathan's hot dog eating contest in July by eating 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

The 16th annual buffalo wing fest features more than 100 different flavors for patrons to check out.

This year's event also featured live music, a chicken wing 5K, a handful of "sauce offs" and the first ever Buffalo Ninja challenge obstacle course, which is hosted by Buffalo's own American Ninja Warrior Patrick Hall.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

