Tonawanda Police searching for missing teen

Photo provided by Town of Tonawanda Police.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- Town of Tonawanda Police are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old last seen Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m.

Lizsandra Rivera, born 2/28/02, is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and about 175 pounds with long wavy black hair and brown eyes. She is known to have friends in the Riverside area of Buffalo.

Anyone who may have seen Lizsandra or have information on where she may be is asked to call Town of Tonawanda Police at 716-879-6613, or the confidential Tipline at 716-879-6606 referring to complaint number 17-704831.

(© 2017 WGRZ)