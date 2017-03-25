Tonawanda man charged after overnight stabbing

Police provided photo

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- Town of Tonawanda Police have arrested a man following a stabbing early Saturday morning at a home on Delmar Avenue.

Police say 22-year-old Gabriel A. Lopez from Cheektowaga stabbed a man several times, leaving that man bleeding and in critical condition.

Lopez was arrested a short time later during a traffic stop.

He's charged with criminal possession of a weapon and assault.

