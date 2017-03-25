WGRZ
Tonawanda man charged after overnight stabbing

WGRZ 4:37 PM. EDT March 25, 2017

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- Town of Tonawanda Police have arrested a man following a stabbing early Saturday morning at a home on Delmar Avenue.

Police say 22-year-old Gabriel A. Lopez from Cheektowaga stabbed a man several times, leaving that man bleeding and in critical condition.
 
Lopez was arrested a short time later during a traffic stop.
 
He's charged with criminal possession of a weapon and assault.

