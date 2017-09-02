Tonawanda Lion Club grills for Harvey victims

Photo by Terry Belke/WGRZ

TONAWANDA, NY — Western New Yorkers continue to do their part to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Tonawandas Erie Canal Gateway Lions Club grilled and sold hot dogs to raise money. The club is also accepting donations, which will be sent to their sister lions club in The Woodlands, Texas.

"Our motto is, that we serve. And anytime there's something like this, we do anything we can for them," said Jeremy Schnurr, Club President. "Ever since I moved here 30 years ago, I've been impressed on how WNY rises to the occasion."

The Lions club will continue to accept donations through the Labor Day weekend.

