Tolbert announces run for Erie Co. Sheriff

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A well-known name is entering the race for Erie County Sheriff.

Tuesday, former FBI agent Bernie Tolbert formally announced his candidacy at Templeton Park. He will be running as a Democrat against Republican incumbent Sheriff Tim Howard.

Tolbert says his experience in law enforcement will translate well to the job. One of the things he will be campaigning on is transparency in county investigations.

"Some investigations you can't talk about for obvious reasons," Tolbert says. "But it won't be because we're trying to hide something. I'll make sure that I tell the public. And as we find out what things went wrong, we're going to implement solutions that ensure that it doesn't happen again."

Sheriff Tim Howard said he has no comment regarding Tolbert's announcement.

