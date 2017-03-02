Toddler found wandering alone in NF

NIAGARA FALLS, NY - Niagara Falls police tell 2 On Your Side a 4-year-old girl was found wandering alone, early Thursday morning in Niagara Falls. Police say a passerby spotted the toddler around 5:15 a.m. in the area of Frankie's Donuts, located on Portage Road.

A manager at Frankie's Donuts says that passerby, a regular customer at the donut shop, alerted staff inside that the girl was in the parking lot. The manager says the girl was wearing pajamas and a thin coat and was cold.

The girl was brought inside the donut shop, and police were called. A Niagara Falls police lieutenant tells 2 On Your Side that police did respond to the scene to make sure the girl was okay. Frankie's Donuts says that the girl pointed over to where she lived and that the girl was returned to her home, and left with her mother.

Police tell us that there is no incident report on this matter. We're still working to find out whether the girl's parent(s) will face charges or be summoned.

