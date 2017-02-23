Tips For Car Seat Safety

Car Seats

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death of children in the United States.

However, car seats can prevent up to 82 percent of injuries in the event of a crash, according to AAA Western and Central New York.

"So it's super important," AAA communications specialist Lindsay Hawkins said, "to make sure they're properly installed, that you pick a car seat that fits your child, fits your car, and that you're able to use daily with your child."

AAA offered a few basic tips:

1) Make sure the straps are tight

2) Make sure the car sat is facing the rear if your child is two years or younger

3) Make sure the car seat isn't expired

4) Beware of puffy coats on kids, which can loosen the harness

Malachi Fisher of Safe Kids Western New York works with law enforcement to help inspect car seats. A Safe Kids Worldwide study found that 73 percent of child restraints are misused one way or another.

"We do a lot of car seat courses and then also check seats-- that's throughout the area, through the eight counties of Western New York, through State Police, the Erie County Sheriff's Office," Fisher said, "to make sure kids are properly seated in cars."

The Erie County Sheriff's Office conducts checks twice a month at various locations. The next car seat check is scheduled for March 8 in Grand Island.

