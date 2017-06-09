Timeline for Erendira Wallenda stunt

Erendira Wallenda. WGRZ File Photo (Photo: WGRZ File Photo)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- In a little less than a week, Niagara Falls will be the center of attention for another high-flying Wallenda stunt.

Nik Wallenda's wife, Erendira, will hang by her teeth from a helicopter as it goes over the falls.

The stunt is set to take place Thursday, June 15.

The Seneca Niagara Casino, where the stunt will depart from, has released a timeline for the event:

1. Nik Wallenda will speak at 8:20 a.m.

2. The helicopter will take off at 8:30 a.m. and that's when the stunt will begin.

3. The stunt is expected to take about 7 minutes.

4. The helicopter will land back on the roof at the Seneca Niagara Casino at 8:45 a.m.

The event will be aired live on WGRZ-TV, Channel 2 and you can watch it live at WGRZ.com.

Nik Wallenda thrilled millions with his stunt almost five years ago, which involved walking on a tight rope over Niagara Falls. Erendira is marking the five year anniversary with her own stunt, which got the OK to receive funds from both Niagara County and the City of Niagara Falls in late May.

