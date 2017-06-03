Time Capsule buried at Broderick Park

WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On a sunny Saturday, a significant piece of Buffalo history was celebrated.

That day, members of the Buffalo Quarters Historical Society and Interfaith Community gathered at Broderick Park to bury a time capsule. The capsule included a proclamation from Mayor Byron Brown, declaring Saturday Broderick Park Day. It also included newspaper articles, as well as essays written by Buffalo students who responded to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. quote: "We may have all come on different ships, but we're in the same boat now..."

Broderick Park is listed as part of the National Underground Railroad Network, and recognized by historians as the historic terminus of the Underground Railroad between the U.S. and Canada.

