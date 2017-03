Police on the scene of a shooting at Genesee St. and Eller Ave. Photo: Claudine Ewing/WGRZ Photo (Photo: Claudine Ewing/WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say three people were shot Monday afternoon at Genesee Street and Eller Avenue.

Injuries to one of the victims shot appear serious, police say. Traffic in the area was affected while police responded.

The names of the victims have not been released.

