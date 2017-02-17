Three Men Awarded Medals for Heroism

COLDEN, NY - Three men who rescued a teenager from a burning car in Holland last December, were bestowed one of the state’s highest civilian honors during a ceremony at the Colden Fire Hall on Friday.

The Liberty Medal was presented to David Brown, Richard Montgomery, and Patrick Hinchy by NYS Senator Patrick Gallivan (R-Elma) for their efforts in pulling Hunter Delia, 18, from a which had crashed and caught fire on Phillips Road.

While able to save Delia, the three were repelled by flames and unable to extract another occupant from the wreckage, Tristan Pleace of Arcade, who died.

Montgomery and Hinchy were passersby who noticed the wreckage and left their vehicles to assist, while Brown, who live across the road from where the car came to rest, ran from his home to assist.

Delia, of Yorkshire, attended the ceremony but declined to comment.

